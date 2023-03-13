The Kirkwood City Council approved a first reading for its budget for fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, March 2.
The budget anticipates $106,260,255 in revenue and appropriates $102,970,612 in expenditures, $11,877,601 for capital projects and $203,400 for payment of principal for the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center interfund loan from the general fund. It also reappropriates $18,515,460 for previously approved projects that will be incomplete as of March 31.
The budget includes a water rate increase of 15%. In response to some concern about rising costs, Kirkwood City Council Member Mark Zimmer noted that this is, unfortunately, a common trend among most municipalities.
“It’s important for our citizens to realize we face increasing expenses year after year,” Zimmer said. “We’ve got to make sure we pay attention to do everything we can to drive revenues, manage our expenses and seek creative solutions.”
The council also approved a first reading for the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District budget for fiscal year 2024. This year’s proposed budget is $391,400, which includes roughly $279,000 for expenses and $111,915 for the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District Director Donna Poe said most of the district’s revenue comes from property owners and business licenses, not from tax revenue. Expenses are generally for administration and staff, public area enhancements such as landscaping and holiday lighting, marketing and advertising, and special events.
The final reading for the budgets, originally scheduled for March 16, has been moved to a special meeting on March 30 at 7 p.m. Mayor Tim Griffin requested the change to ensure a full council approves the budget. He and council member Liz Gibbons will be unavailable on March 16.