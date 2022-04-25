Visit Big River Alpaca’s in Fletcher, Missouri, for the annual shearing demonstration on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event is fun for the whole family, including a concessions stand, raffles and prize drawings, hand spinner demonstrations and a boutique. Take a picture with your favorite alpaca!
Admission is $5 and includes a cup of food to feed the alpacas. All proceeds from this event will benefit TASK, a local organization that supports children with disabilities.
Big River Alpaca’s is located at 10622 Calico Road. Call 573-678-1102 for more information.