Webster-Kirkwood Times carrier Kirk Faubel, who helps deliver the Times to doorsteps each week, recently captured his 4-year-old daughter, Abby, making her deliveries, too. Faubel said Abby was riding home from preschool in her miniature Jeep and there was a paper on the sidewalk, “so we handed it to her and she tossed it in the driveway without breaking stride.” With a throw like this, it’s quite possible Abby has a future in helping deliver the Webster-Kirkwood Times! | photo courtesy of Kirk Faubel