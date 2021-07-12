In an attempt to further politicize the current hotter-than-hell property issue in Webster Groves (not to mention getting in a jab at Obamacare), recent guest columnist David Stokes misspoke.
The mandate requiring health insurance as originally a component of the American Care Act is not unlike a state’s mandate for those who own a vehicle to have auto insurance — we are all affected directly, financially. Not so with a requirement for landlords in Webster Groves to rent to those who may be federally assisted.
Of course, this “oops” moment is trumped, if you will, by Stokes’ revealing of his true feelings on the subject, made evident by his “camel” reference. I assume, given his no-holds-barred forthrightness, that Mr. Stokes proudly displays a “Caution: Racist Inside” bumper sticker on his vehicle.
By the way — for the editors of the Webster-Kirkwood Times to print a letter with such content is one thing, but to publish such bigoted swill as a guest column is unconscionable.
Jon Fulmer
Webster Groves