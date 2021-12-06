Home Sweet Home is in need of new or gently used furniture to help make the holidays a little brighter for area families.
The organization provides basic household furnishings to those in the St. Louis community who are most at risk including domestic abuse survivors, seniors, children, veterans and refugees.
Home Sweet Home accepts tables, dressers, couches, linens, appliances, cooking utensils and any other items a family would need to furnish a home. Items may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 290 Hanley Industrial Court in Brentwood. Pick ups for larger items may also be scheduled.
For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 314-448-9838, email donate@homesweethomestl.org or visit HomeSweetHomeSTL.org/donate.