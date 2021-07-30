The family of the late Dr. Henry Givens Jr., president emeritus of Harris-Stowe State University, has announced funeral and farewell arrangements.
The funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m., at Harris-Stowe State University, 3026 Laclede Ave. in St. Louis.
Additionally, a public visitation will be held at Harris-Stowe on Friday, July 30, from 2 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, July 31, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., prior to the service.
All attendees are asked to wear a face mask while indoors. Seating capacity in the auditorium is limited. The funeral service will be streamed live at www.hssu.edu.
The family asks that memorial contributions be directed to the Harris-Stowe Foundation, Inc., Attn: Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Scholarship, 3026 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103.