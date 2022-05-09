First and second grade students at Dr. Henry Givens Jr. School in the Webster Groves School District recently held a fundraiser to support people in Ukraine. The students had a lemonade stand and sold a variety of items such as candles, gently used toys and bookmarks in their “store,” raising $2,867 for the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit that provides meals in disaster locations. Above, teacher Ann Cook, students Sienna Harris and Artenio Nunez-Shown, and teacher Angela Richard sell tickets to the store.