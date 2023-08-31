A fundraising event for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that was scheduled this week at Webster Groves restaurant Olive + Oak was canceled by the venue.
The restaurant announced the cancellation on Monday, Aug. 28, via its Instagram account on social media.
“Our team did not fund, donate or support this event, and it has since been canceled by our own accord,” the post read. “It’s essential to ensure that the events we host reflect a balance of viewpoints that contributes positively to the ideas within our company and community. Our guests, team and values will always be our priority.”
Tickets to the event, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30, ranged from hundreds to thousands of dollars.
Chatter among residents started last week after a flier for the event began circulating on social media, with some expressing disappointment that the restaurant would host the conservative author’s event. Social media posts have both praised and condemned the restaurant’s position.
Olive + Oak released a statement on Tuesday saying that while “the politics of Mr. Ramaswamy don’t align well with the vast majority of our employees and community,” the restaurant’s decision to cancel the fundraiser was due to reasons beyond that as well.