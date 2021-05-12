Ever since creating a COVID-friendly way to dispense Halloween candy and a display in the front yard of his Webster Groves home, David Neu has continued to bring some light-hearted fun for neighbors and passers-by on South Old Orchard Avenue.
Neu went to his basement, brought out some of the family’s Christmas character decorations, dressed them up and put them around a “camp fire” to roast marshmallows. He also created a spider web to clip treats on so kids could safely get in on Halloween fun while social distancing. But the fun continued well past Halloween.
“From then on, David kept creating,” his wife Amy Neu said. “He rotates these characters in different sections of the yard every few weeks or so and dresses them in different ways to change it up for the neighborhood to enjoy. Now that it’s nicer weather, we love to hear kids with parents and grandparents talk about the new setups on their walks to Blackburn Park around the corner. Neighbors stop and visit, ask what’s coming next, and we’ve had people offer suggestions on what to create.”
In addition to holiday fun, previous displays have included a Super Bowl gridiron, rescue mission, fun in the sun, and most recently, a COVID vaccine clinic. David Neu even brought his kids’ old playhouse and picnic table out front to create scenes with them.
“We get a kick out of the kids that like to explore inside the playhouse and play with the characters,” Amy Neu said.
She said her husband typically spends about half a day setting up each new display or configuration.
“I think he continues to do it because it’s something he can do to connect with others and bring a little lightheartedness and joy to the community,” she said. “This gives him a chance to get creative and produce something fun for everyone.”
