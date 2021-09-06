Ticket to the Beatles Concert
The Historic Sappington House will host an outdoor fundraising concert with Ticket to the Beatles on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the site, 1015 S. Sappington Road.
Enjoy a Beatles tribute band and help the Sappington House raise funds for the acquisition of the 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House. Tickets are $20 at the gate for adults, free for children under 12. Mystery gift card boxes and 50/50 raffle chances will be for sale. There will be food and drink available for purchase from the Barn restaurant.
Bring lawn chairs. Parking is available at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue. For more information, call 314-822-8171 or visit historicsappingtonhouse.org.
Pat Liston Concert
The Historic Sappington House will host an outdoor fundraising concert with Pat Liston on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the site, 1015 S. Sappington Road.
Enjoy the southern rock music that Pat Liston and Mama’s Pride were known for and help the Sappington House raise funds for the 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House, which is in need of repair.
Tickets are $20 at the gate for adults, free for children under 12. Mystery gift card boxes and 50/50 raffle chances will be for sale. There will be food and drink available for purchase from the Barn restaurant.
Bring lawn chairs. Parking is available at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue. For more information, call 314-822-8171 or visit historicsappingtonhouse.org.
Missouri Bicentennial Living History and Christmas Shopping
The Historic Sappington House will welcome Anne Williams’ one act play taken from letters to the editor in the first newspaper printed west of the Mississippi River on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., at The Barn restaurant on the site, 1015 S. Sappington Road. Refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.
Entertaining and informative, the half-hour skit talks about the Missouri Compromise and how Missouri entered the Union in 1821. Following the play, patrons can visit the Loft Gift Shop with locally made items for holiday gift giving.
For more information, call 314-822-8171 or visit historicsappingtonhouse.org.