I am fuming over the alarmist full-page ads by the Preserve WG PAC. I am sick of divisive rhetoric and furious that some see fit to bring it to our community, which has largely focused on civil discourse. Search for its website: PreserveWebster.org — it is “coming soon.” (Haven’t they been around awhile?)
Refer to the letter to the editor by Clark Hotaling in the Feb. 21 issue about the group’s status with the Missouri Ethics Commission. I couldn’t find them listed there at all. In the most recent March 11 ad, the group implied that members of the council do not live in A4 and instead targeted YOUR house and neighborhood (scare tactic). If I am reading the zoning map correctly, four of six council members do live in an A4 designated zone, although I don’t know if their lots would qualify for duplex construction. The two who do not just happen to be quoted in the ad. Hmm.
Follow the money. Full-page ads, with color, run more than $1,700. Alarmist rhetoric is designed to manipulate our emotions. I guess it succeeded with mine, but not in the way hoped for. Webster needs council members and city government that communicate details and complexities, not sound-bite fear mongering from those who hide behind a group that cannot be tracked down.
Nadine Ball
Webster Groves