Webster Groves School District students will attend full-time, in-person classes this fall.
As of the district’s board of education meeting on Thursday, June 10, only 16 students have signed up to take online classes full time next year.
Superintendent John Simpson said he is in the process of creating a return to school planning guide that will explain the district’s steps to keep students healthy, both physically and emotionally, as they return to school mid-pandemic.
The district has not made a call on whether to require masks in the fall. Simpson said the CDC is expected to make a recommendation on masking in schools in July, and the district will take its cues from that recommendation.
Clendennen Resigns
Past and present members of the Webster Groves School District Board of Education thanked Amy Clendennen for her years of service on the board following her formal resignation at Monday’s meeting. An upcoming move will take her out of the Webster Groves School District.
Clendennen was lauded for her humor, quick wit, hard work, kindness and focus on the best interest of district children.
“I am incredibly humbled. Your words touch me and mean more to me than you will ever know,” said Clendennen. “I want to express my gratitude (to the board) for the work you’ve done. It has been a joy to work with you.”
Clendennen was elected to the school board in 2011, and has previously served as vice president. She was reelected to a three-year term in 2020. Rather than appointing a replacement to fill out her remaining term, the board will allow voters to elect a replacement in April 2022.
Budget Approved
The board voted to approve the budget for fiscal year 2021-22, following a presentation by Chief Financial/Operating Officer Pam Frazier.
The district expects revenue of roughly $70.1 million and expenditures of roughly $69.4 million for a balance of approximately $655,000 in the positive.
The budget estimates an increase of 2.1% or $948,000 for all funds, with an assessed value of $1,012,300,000 — the first time property within the district has been valued at over a billion dollars.
Frazier reminded the board that, as this was a reassessment year for the county, estimates will likely change as that process continues.
This year’s budget includes increases for food service, student activities, and Adventure Club and preschool programs as school volumes return to pre-pandemic levels.
Frazier said fiscal year 2021 is ending on a positive note, with revenues higher than expected and expenditures lower than expected.