At an emotional meeting earlier this week, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education announced the upcoming return to full-day in-person learning for middle and high school students for those who choose to do so.
Students in the responsive program will head back to school Mondays through Thursdays, beginning Monday, March 15. Fridays will remain virtual district-wide.
Middle and high school students currently attend in-person classes until lunch, at which point they return home and re-engage in classes virtually.
At the top of the meeting on Monday, Feb. 22, Kirkwood board members heard nearly half an hour of comments from parents and students. Commentary on the board’s decision ran the gamut from heavy praise to extreme criticism. Critics remained split, with some parents angry about the decision to return students to classrooms full time and others upset the school board had not done so quickly enough. Many accused the board of being bullied into reopening schools by the Kirkwood In School (KIS) parent group, which has been extremely vocal in pushing for a return to in-person learning.
Wiping away tears, Kirkwood School District Board of Education President Chad Kavanaugh dispelled rumors that the board had been strong-armed into its decision and thanked the board for its hard work despite tough circumstances.
“We don’t kowtow to people and we don’t do things because people are upset,” he said. “You all (the board) take a beating with every decision, every meeting, and it doesn’t matter what the decision is. I want the public to know this board does their work every week while they maintain their full time jobs and lives, and they do it with the right things in mind.”
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich echoed Kavanaugh’s praise of the board, describing the school’s COVID-19 response a “no-win situation.”
Ulrich said the decision to bring students back was guided exclusively by data — from within the Kirkwood School District and from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health — proving that COVID-19 numbers are down and the district’s safety measures are working as intended.
“The positive test rate has trended down since November,” he said. “Daily new cases are at the best rate since July. The infection rate is the best it’s ever been. Our goal has always been to maximize in-person learning where we can.”
Ulrich added that school data shows a high percentage of students failing classes as compared to a normal school year, and that he believes engaging with teachers in person will help these students.
Many parents questioned why the district is bringing middle and high school students back full-time the week before spring break. Ulrich explained that bringing students back prior to spring break will allow the district to use the break to evaluate the success of the first few full days back and make changes as necessary.
Parents of middle and high school students received communications from school principals on Tuesday, Feb. 23, outlining specifics for each school. Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school principal with any questions or to request schedule changes.
Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent for data, intervention and supports, assured parents that the district will work with parents and students on an individual basis should they require special assistance.
In Tuesday’s email that went to middle and high school families, parents were asked to make a decision to either keep their child in their current program, whether in-person or virtual, or to switch programs and communicate that decision to their school by Friday, Feb. 26.
High school juniors and seniors must also let their school know whether they plan to eat on or off campus to allow the district time to figure out lunch scheduling. Anyone who needs extra time to decide may email their school’s principal to request an extension.
Prop R Power Hours
The Kirkwood School District will continue hosting Prop R “Power Hours” to field questions from parents and community members about the measure that will be on the April 6 ballot. The online sessions can be accessed at kirkwoodschools.org/powerhour. Remaining power hours will be offered the following dates and times:
• Wednesday, March 3: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, March 6: 9 to 10 a.m.
• Monday, March 8: 12 to 1 p.m.
• Thursday, March 18: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, March 20: 9 to 10 a.m.
Prop R is a zero-tax rate change bond issue that addresses overcrowding and security issues within Kirkwood School District schools. Learn more at www.kirkwoodschools.org/propr.