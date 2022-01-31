It’s amazing how life comes full circle sometimes, isn’t it? As it turns out, the Webster-Kirkwood Times has played a very special role in my life. It began nearly 30 years ago after I saw an article in the Times.
Jack and I wanted to start our family, but after many years of trying, we resigned ourselves to be DINKS (Double Income, No Kids). I read an article in the Dec. 1, 1995 WKT about a local couple who had just gotten home with their daughter from China. They worked with an international adoption agency based in St. Louis called China’s Children. I called and we went to the monthly information meeting. A few families who had adopted children from China shared their experiences, travel, documents and more — we were immediately on board!
In January 1996, we were assigned a social worker to do our home study and guide us through the process. Several months later, we got our referral of a baby girl born March 8, 1996. We were thrilled. In September 1996, we traveled to China to bring our six-month-old daughter, Halle, home. As soon as we got home with Halle, we started the process for another adoption. In September 1998, we traveled to China to get our second daughter, Danielle, 12 months old.
So, had it not been for that article in the Times, we would not be parents of two beautiful and amazing daughters, now 24 and soon to be 26.
In 1999, I went to work for the adoption agency, now Children’s Hope International. I helped families from all over the country adopt from China — best job I ever had, until 2009 when international adoption ground to a halt.
Prior to that, I worked in the printing business for 25 years as a journeyman paste-up artist and proofreader. My career in that field now seems incredibly ironic, and has proven to be helpful, in my current role as the classified ads coordinator with the Times.
So how did I get here? I had been doing medical insurance billing for about four years. Then COVID hit. Seven or eight months into the pandemic, I was reading the Times and saw an ad for an office person at the paper, which had recently started printing again. I knew the story of the employees having bought the paper because, well, I’ve always read the Times!
I thought it would be interesting, but wasn’t sure how I would fit in. I decided to apply anyway. To my surprise, I soon got an email asking me to come in for an interview. I was really nervous, but I came in for my interview and felt it went really well. A couple weeks later, I got a call from the publisher, Randy, asking if I could come in for another interview — “Sure!” A few days after my second interview, Randy called and offered me the job! I’ve been here almost a year now, and I’m in awe every day working with these incredible, talented young people who are taking on this new(ish) endeavor!