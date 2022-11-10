Fugate, Gerald (Jerry) B., of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Oct. 17, 2022.
He is survived by his children, Katherine Yonker (John) and Daniel Fugate (Erin) of Webster Groves, and Gregory Fugate (Vonda) of Highland, Illinois; brother, Ronald Fugate (BJ Martin) of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Emmerson, Nathaniel (Nate), Andrew (Drew), and Ryan Fugate; and several cousins, nephews, and nieces. Jerry was preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Mary Fugate of Rogers, Arkansas; and sister, Mary Gibson (Phil) of Bluffton, South Carolina.
Born in Kansas City on July 10, 1939, Jerry attended Rockhurst High School, and then completed undergraduate and graduate degrees in English at St. Louis University while enrolled in the Jesuit seminary. Jerry left the seminary and married his wife of 22 years, Mary Connolly Fugate, in 1964.
Jerry taught in the English department at Fontbonne, and later in the English department at Ladue High School. In 1979, Jerry left teaching and started a career in real estate, where he spent the majority of his career working in management for Laurene Davis and Laura McCarthy. In 1990, he married Linda Sue (Susie) Wright, to whom he was married to for 22 years.
Jerry was an introvert who enjoyed the solitude and serenity of gardening, but he was also well liked by all and appreciated for his humor and sharp wit. A “man of words,” he was an avid reader, who devoured everything from classic novels to daily comic strips. He loved news and current events, and he had a knack for seeing issues from a unique perspective, and from time to time those thoughts were shared with Bill McClellan and Jeff Gordon of the Post-Dispatch, which they in turn shared with their readers. He loved spending time with family and following his favorite sports teams, especially his beloved Missouri Tigers. Jerry greatly valued education, and he served on the Webster Groves School Board in the 1980’s, including the role of board president.
Memorial arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the charity of your choice.