Having grown up in St. Louis, I’ve always had a fondness for Webster Groves. Three aspects have continued to pull me to the area. First, the feeling of a quaint, small-city downtown area that’s walkable. Second, its architecture and history. Third, the sense of community that permeates the area. Us Webster “Grovians” are a friendly bunch.
My husband and I have lived out of state for five years and recently had the opportunity to move back to St. Louis. We chose to make our home in Webster and we couldn’t be happier with that decision.
As it was when I was in high school (I went to CBC), Webster leans toward the Democratic end of the political spectrum. I happen to be a conservative Republican in the tradition of William F. Buckley. Given the current political strife, I wanted to briefly discuss why I believe what I do in the hope that despite the dehumanizing rhetoric on both sides, those of us on opposite ends of the political spectrum can see each other once again as friends who disagree rather than enemies.
I’ll use one example here to explain my views, and address other issues in future columns. I believe that in a nation as wealthy as ours, everyone should have access to health care that doesn’t bankrupt them. But I also believe that single payer is not the way to accomplish this. We need more physicians, especially in rural and urban areas, and in fields like primary care. When I was a grad student, there were countless programs in which I could complete my doctorate.
Why can’t we expand medical schools, including osteopathic schools, to help address the shortage? The average medical student will pay between $160,000 and $250,000 at a public institution. Why not invest in additional medical schools to admit more future physicians and add competition to drive pricing down? Why not expand the use of nurse practitioners to help lower costs?
The last time I purchased a car, I did so completely by text. I looked at multiple dealers, found the make and model I wanted, and negotiated for the best price. While I don’t expect to be able to negotiate the price of an MRI, I do expect the cost to be transparent and would like to have the choice of giving my business to a quality provider that is also low cost. When I go to my physician the pricing is a mystery, especially once insurance is involved. There is no other product or service I would purchase this way.
In the end, conservatives and liberals often want the same things: safe cities, affordable health care, and a just and fair immigration system, to name a few. The means by which we get there, however, diverge. We live in a polarized time with a polarizing president. I won’t stop fighting for what I believe in as a conservative Republican, and I don’t expect my friends who have different views to stop fighting for their beliefs either.
I would hope, though, that as neighbors we can see past the divisiveness in government and realize that our neighbors aren’t evil, regardless of whether they support Trump or Biden in this election, but rather are Americans and friends who want many of the same things even if the paths by which they get there are different.