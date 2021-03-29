As a little girl, Patti White Fuller of Kirkwood took piano lessons and dreamed of playing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” for Cardinals games at Busch Stadium. In 2006, Fuller’s dream of playing the keys for the Cards came true.
The keys weren’t on a piano, however. The keys were on a captioning machine in a basement office that she calls “the bomb shelter” in her Forest Avenue home. Fuller developed a technique to do captions at home for the stadium scoreboard while following game highlights, public address announcements and more.
“I really wanted to be the next Ernie Hayes at Busch playing the organ,” said Fuller. “But my musical career folded when I fell in love with the stenography machine. It was an easy transition from one keyboard to the other, and I learned the keys and theory quickly.
“When I started to work with the Cardinals in 2006, I met and worked with Ernie, so that was a dream fulfilled right there,” Fuller added. “And knowing hearing-impaired people are understanding why people are laughing or sad, or what the PA announcer just said because of my captioning, that’s fulfilling, too.”
Fuller, who grew up in Hillsboro, Illinois, worked as a court stenographer for almost two decades. She did a lengthy stretch at the federal courthouse in St. Louis, sitting downtown near the new Busch Stadium being built in 2005.
A passionate Cardinals fan, Fuller had attended games at the old Busch Stadium. While watching major league play, she got the idea that hearing-impaired fans would probably appreciate some scoreboard captioning to follow the action at games.
The idea did not come out of the blue. St. Louis is home to both the Central Institute for the Deaf and the St. Joseph School for the Deaf. Fuller had worked as a stenographer transcribing for classes and seminars. Why not transcribe Cardinal game activities for the scoreboard?
The Cardinals were all over it when she approached them with the concept. In fact, they were already thinking about the idea for the start of the 2006 season in the new stadium. A caption professional had not yet been hired, so Fuller walked into a dream job.
“It’s funny, most people think the captions on the scoreboard are generated electronically,” said Fuller. “They seldom realize there’s a person behind the scenes making it all happen. I do get lots of questions about sports now, once someone realizes there’s a warm body producing those captions.
“I have to tell them we sometimes miss the big plays, because we’re too focused on what’s coming up next,” noted Fuller. “I usually listen to a team’s local radio station because that’s when I know there’s a time out or inning break and both of those signal ‘go-time’ to us. If I watched the television associated with the game, the PA break would be over by the time the delayed telecast airs.”
Good Sport Captioning
Not long after Fuller went to work for the Cardinals, she decided to start a larger business to provide the service to other teams. She gradually added more teams to her portfolio — Phillies, Mets, Yankees, even Missouri football — and soon her Good Sport Captioning became a leader in the stadium captioning market.
Fuller no longer has the contract for captioning for the Cardinals, but she continues to have a stable of major league franchises. Fuller could not do all those games herself, so she hired a group of talented stringers. On a typical summer night, a Missouri employee may be working a Phillies game; a woman in Michigan may be working a Mets game; and she may be doing a Yankees game.
“The Yankees have such a colorful history -— with so many recognizable names,” said Fuller. “So, being from the Midwest and especially from a National League city, I had to work hard to learn iconic names from their very storied franchise.
“The Cardinals have an equally prestigious past, but I already was familiar with names like Slaughter, McGwire, Schoendienst, Musial,” said Fuller. “The key in my business is finding someone who’s familiar with a team and also a fan. That way, your work is not really a job. Trying to assure that the fans in the stands comprehend what’s said is key, so knowing proper spelling is a priority.”
Starting a business like Good Sport was not so daunting for Fuller. She attributes her acumen as a businesswoman to her mother, who was always looking for a bargain at auctions in southern Illinois.
“We often stood in the cold weather, waiting to bid on an item,” noted Fuller. “I was young and looking for snacks to keep me occupied. There were no food trucks then, so I told my mom I wanted to sell food at auctions. Mom took me to a grocery warehouse and I started buying candy to resell at the auctions.
“I set up my stand prior to the auctioneer starting his gig,” she added. “I learned pricing, inventory and marketing. My mother also was an artist and we attended many art and craft fairs selling her decorative children’s items. We went all over the Midwest, so I have lots of entrepreneurial experience growing up in Hillsboro.”
Interestingly enough, Hillsboro, Illinois, is a hotbed for talented stenographers. Fuller attributes that to an excellent business department at the local high school. She said she has recruited some of her Good Sport talent from the small town.
Working Sports Remotely
Long before the pandemic hit and many people started working from a home office, Fuller was doing her sports captioning remotely. That has been the norm since day one in 2006.
“Captioning requires great concentration. Working in the scoreboard control room at various venues is somewhat hectic,” said Fuller. “So caption people have always preferred to work remotely, though I’ve had experience working at Busch Stadium for both the 2006 World Series as well as 2011, plus many play-off games.
“Most teams have added captioning as an after-thought, though great progress has been made in educating teams on ADA requirements. While undergoing stadium renovations, they will add scoreboard space for captions,” Fuller explained.
The on-site scoreboard control room can get a little crazy. There’s a director, the PA announcer, a graphics person, an audio person, a replay person — it can resemble the crew for a live TV show.
“I do love the momentum of the scoreboard control room, but it’s not the right place for an inexperienced captioner,” said Fuller.
Fuller does her game work in a specially-equipped office in her home where game information is received. She uses a steno-type machine that has a keyboard based on phonetic sounds, rather than characters. Sound combinations convert into words for the stadium scoreboard.
Computer software provides an internal dictionary that mimics a spell-check dictionary. The technology allows for incredible speed, but it can also lead to some embarrassing moments if the automatic dictionary is not monitored and kept in check.
“I have had experience with embarrassing text, but most of the time we’re able to ‘dodge the bullet.’ I have had calls with management about mistaken translations,” said Fuller. “One that comes to mind was the legendary Yankees reliever Mariano Rivera, whose name unfortunately translated to Marijuana Rivera.
“In steno language, marijuana and Mariano are very similar,” explained Fuller. “Those are the types of mistakes that occur when you’re writing over 250 words per minute during a 90-second inning break.”
According to Fuller, national certifications for her kind of work require more than 95% accuracy at 260 words per minute. She said that requires lots of practice. She also said a few weeks of vacation from stenographer-type work can cause “the fingers to slow down” and that can cause trouble.
In addition to having skills on the caption keys, Fuller said that in her business it’s an important asset to have a bit of empathy for the differently-abled, such as those with hearing issues.
“They know the concentration that we put forth to get every single word and they appreciate it,” said Fuller. “They’ve had to fight to get what they need in order to have access to what the rest of us take for granted.”