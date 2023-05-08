I frequently ruminate that when my child was born, I made a promise to them that I would be the stanchion for the development of their full potential. I did not expect this path would lead me to teaching people about gender identity in a futile attempt to protect his rights, but here we are. The point of this entire conversation is that gender identity has nothing to do with X and Y chromosomes.
This can be succinctly learned from the “cartoon” that can be clearly viewed by anyone on the Webster Groves School District website for the curriculum on seventh grade human development (Smick, April 7 Mailbag). I hope that taking three minutes to show an awkward video lesson on gender identity is not going to convert them to a “freak” (Deal, April 28 Mailbag). What it might do is give a confused kid some insight on why they may not relate to the rest of the curriculum.
In his letter last week, Deal makes an argument that kids are given the abhorrent opportunity of having a meaningful conversation about gender identity, while simultaneously lamenting the fact that this curriculum is taking away a child’s cognitive reasoning by not being able to ask questions.
It is the parent’s right to opt out of this lesson, but not to ban the discussion.
To phrase it more like a “leftist zombie”: “You don’t know our situation — let our family have the tools that we need to make our own decisions and help our kid reach their full potential based on our personal and private information.”
Actually, if you take that quote out of context it just sounds like the words of a normal parent to me.
Jeff DeWald
Webster Groves