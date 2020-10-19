All aboard! A piece of Kirkwood history is up for sale, and owners Don and Maria Kukla are searching for its new conductor.
Located in the heart of the historic Meramec Highlands, 1030 Barberry Lane is a residence like no other. The former location of the Frisco Train Depot got a facelift in 2006, beginning life anew as a luxury home. The house combines elements of the original structure — including much of the original stone — with modern amenities and style.
For the Kukla couple, it was love at first sight.
“I felt drawn to this home. Don felt the same way,” said Maria Kukla. “I was stunned to see this building. It was something about the architecture and history. I walked up and my heart gave a little skip.”
Living in Glendale at the time, the Kuklas weren’t looking to move when they visited 1030 Barberry Lane. Their first tour was part of a charity event put on by builders Agape Construction. After the tour, Maria Kukla felt compelled to return to the house. She took three tours in total, but it hadn’t quite registered that the place was for sale. Then came a revelation — a God wink, as she calls it: The house number, 1030, was her father’s birthday. The Frisco Depot was calling her name.
The Kuklas bought the house soon after and stayed 14 years — the longest either of them has lived in one place.
“I love how even though it’s magnificent, it’s also welcoming and warm,” Maria Kukla said. “That’s why I love to give people tours. It isn’t standoffish or too opulent; it’s warm and inviting. I think that has something to do with
the history.”
A Piece of History
The Meramec Highlands, a former resort destination in Kirkwood boasting fresh air and stunning views, opened in 1895. Built by prominent St. Louis businessman Marcus Bernheimer, the development encouraged travelers to get away from city life and relax.
In 1989, the area became Kirkwood’s first historic district. Most of the Highlands were lost to fire or time, and the Frisco Depot, where visitors would arrive and depart by train, stood abandoned for years. But according to Don Kukla, even those years are part of the conversation.
“It’s interesting to think of the permanence of the building and the life that has gone on around us,” he said. “You have stories of Kirkwoodians who use to smoke their cigarettes and drink their beers here. People remember that. They come to knock on the door and tell stories.”
With their children now grown, the Kuklas are preparing to move from the home they never expected to buy. And with a price tag of just under $1.5 million, the five-bedroom, five-bath 5,099-square-foot house is ready to begin the next leg of its journey.
The couple hopes the home’s next owners appreciate it as much as they do.
“I’d like someone who acknowledges that it’s more than a home — that they’re caretakers for this building as well,” said Don Kukla. “It’s more than the depot. It’s an interesting piece of Kirkwood history.”