For more than 40 years, the mission of the staff at Friendship Village has been to provide world-class care and service. Several of those staff members recently received industry recognition for their efforts.
Margie Batha, Friendship Village Director of Nursing, was named the Florence Nightingale Award recipient during the 11th Annual Nursing Excellence Awards held by Abbott EMS. Nominees for the award were judged by Abbott’s paramedics and EMTs based on their interactions and the strength of their relationship as healthcare partners.
“Margie is a leader with a positive, upbeat attitude who has built a team that strives to provide the highest quality of care to our residents,” said Terry Walsh, President and CEO of the Friendship Villages of St. Louis. “She is a constant source of professional excellence and her upbeat personality and the support she gives her team and patients are invaluable.”
Janie Sands, Home Healthcare Administrator of FV at Home, was named Employee of the Year by LeadingAge Missouri, a trade association dedicated to serving the needs of providers of healthcare, housing and services for the elderly.
With 28 years of experience, Sands dedication to senior health has always been a big part of her life.
“Seniors are so full of wisdom and life experiences, so just to be around them always allows me to come away with something good,” she said. “I recently cared for two residents in their 90s. I was so grateful I was able to help them stay in their apartment here and not have to go to the hospital, which was a big relief for them. That’s a memory I will always carry with me.”
Emina Krajina has been named to Aging Media’s Future Leaders Class of 2021 in the Home Health Care category. A nurse for 15 years, Krajina joined Friendship Village as a clinical liaison, but her leadership skills and drive were quickly recognized, and she was promoted to Director of FV at Home, the home health branch of Friendship Village.
“Emina’s superb leadership has been key to us finding ways to provide for the emerging care segment,” said Carmen Fronczak, Executive Director of Friendship Village Chesterfield. “I’m proud of the work Emina has done and can’t wait to see what the future brings for her and FV at Home.”