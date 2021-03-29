Friendship Village isn’t a traditional nursing home.
In fact, it’s anything but — thanks to the abundance of amenities and activities available to their residents, their dedication to providing for all levels of wellness and the strong sense of community shared by the seniors who call Friendship Village “home.”
With faith-based roots and community campuses in Sunset Hills and Chesterfield, Friendship Village has provided a vibrant, active lifestyle for seniors for over 40 years.
Their experienced staff, state-of-the-art campuses (offering options from independent living to skilled nursing) and their dedication to keeping seniors well and independent longer contribute to what they view as the “ideal” senior lifestyle. This is backed up by prestigious accolades for their health programs, partnerships with leading senior care experts and countless testimonials from their own residents.
“Life is complete here. Being at Friendship Village is even better than the feeling of coming home,” said resident Mei Lee. “With one entrance fee, we are confident that we can age gracefully in a world-class retirement community that offers all the levels of care and fulfillment that we could ever need.”
As the only providers of the Life Care program in the St. Louis area, residents have access to all levels of health care as their needs change—all on the same campus—at a predictable cost for life.
Both campuses are decked out with the latest in care facilities, beautiful spaces and new amenities. Recent additions include new apartments, activity spaces and buildings for cutting-edge assisted living, memory care, rehab and skilled nursing programs.
“We’re continually committed to building the future of senior living,” said Friendship Village President and CEO Terry Walsh. “In addition to the comfortable lifestyle and peace of mind that comes with Life Care, our residents get access to some of the latest wellness programs and technology available in our area.”
The Skilled Nursing and Rehab buildings on each campus bring their award-winning care programs to even more area seniors and current Friendship Village residents. As the first in the nation to be recognized as an INTERACT Center of Excellence, every member of the Skilled Nursing staff has been specially trained to reduce hospital readmissions by identifying potential health declines before they lead to more serious problems.
And with FV at Home, Friendship Village brings their expertise to St. Louis-area seniors who prefer to receive care in their own homes. With help with daily activities and Medicare skilled home care (skilled health services) both available, FV at Home’s compassionate professionals are an extension of Friendship Village’s faith-based mission to serve seniors with excellence—no matter the situation.
Perhaps the ultimate test came this past year, when Friendship Village staff and residents took proactive and thorough measures to reduce the threat of COVID-19. Not only have they done a commendable job limiting the virus’s spread; they’ve been able to see the everyday benefits of Friendship Village in a whole new light:
“During the pandemic, Friendship Village has been like a big bubble of safety to roam around in,” said Lee. “Our children are thankful that we are safe and happy. With pools, gyms, nature walks and taking classes (with proper precautions), how could we not be?”
Moving into 2021, Friendship Village’s dedicated staff will continue to protect residents. You won’t be surprised to hear that they are eager to keep learning, playing, relaxing and living life to the fullest.
These seniors aren’t just ageing well — they’re aging gracefully. Life is good at Friendship Village. And their hearts are open to sharing this vibrant lifestyle with new friends.
Want to experience the good life for yourself? Visit FriendshipVillageSTL.com to learn more. Then, come visit for a personalized tour. Call 636-224-4020 for Chesterfield, or 314-669-7071 for Sunset Hills.
