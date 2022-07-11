Friendship Village Senior Services has introduced residents to SmartCompanion — a voice-based, cutting-edge virtual assistant directly integrated with Friendship Village’s communication systems.
With hands-free access to phone and video calling, 24/7 voice-activated emergency response connection, daily reminders, entertainment and more, Friendship Village residents can enjoy personalized assistance that helps increase their independence and ability to stay connected to their community, staff and the outside world.
For seniors, the emergency help is particularly welcome.
“It’s definitely nice to have someone say, ‘Good morning’ to me every day,” said Phyllis Hearst, a resident at Friendship Village Chesterfield. “Being able to call the front desk or concierge by simply saying the command is very convenient. I think the emergency feature is fantastic. Being a woman living alone, feeling safe is important. Friendship Village does a good job of that anyways, but this is icing on the cake. It helps me feel very safe and secure.”
While especially helpful to seniors with visual impairments or reduced mobility, SmartCompanion is an effective way to keep all residents engaged with their community while reducing strain on the staff. And now that the technology is fully integrated into the assisted living programs, Friendship Village’s eventual goal is to become 100% voice-activated at both community locations.
Though Friendship Village residents have a strong sense of community, this level of technology integration is crucial in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, American Association of Retired Persons reports that social isolation is a public health crisis — there’s been a 26% uptick in early deaths due to loneliness since 2020, and smart speakers have been proven to help seniors with memory, mobility and more. Fortunately for some, combating loneliness is just as much a function of SmartCompanion as streamlining communication and assisting with daily tasks.
“We are committed to the wellness and vitality of our residents, from independent living to assisted living and memory care to longterm skilled nursing,” said Carmen Fronczak, Friendship Village’s chief revenue officer and executive director of Chesterfield’s community. “With this technology, we’re living out our promise to enhance the lives of our residents, extend their ability to live independently and live life to the fullest.”
To learn more about Friendship Village’s use of technology across all levels of care, visit FriendshipVillageSTL.com.
About Friendship Village
Friendship Village Senior Services is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization devoted to providing a full range of senior living options. As the only provider of the life care program in the St. Louis metro area, Friendship Village guarantees residents access to all levels of health care all on one campus.
Friendship Village continually invests in wellness programs and technology to keep residents living well and independent, longer. From independent living to assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and in-home care, Friendship Village continues to build the future of senior living.
About SmartCompanion
SmartCompanion has built products and services that support caregivers to help keep seniors in their homes safely. SmartCompanion combines patented 24/7 voice activated emergency response technology with the intelligence of Alexa. The military encrypted, HIPAA compliant, secure network makes homes secure.