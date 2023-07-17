For the second year that U.S. News has been awarding top Independent Living and Assisted Living care levels, Friendship Village Senior Services has again been recognized for its excellence in those care levels.
The U.S. News & World Report 2023-24 “Best in Senior Living” list includes the Sunset Hills and Chesterfield locations of Friendship Village both earning “Best Independent Living” and the “Best Assisted Living” distinctions for the second consecutive year. Additionally, the Sunset Hills community was listed as a “Best Continuing Care Retirement Community.” Only 62 communities in the country have earned that designation.
U.S. News gives the designation of “Best in Senior Living” exclusively to communities that receive the highest marks on the surveys generated by U.S. News. The extensive surveys evaluate many factors including overall satisfaction, amenities, security, food and dining, caregiving, value for money, management and more.
“We’ve built the future of senior living and we’re very, very proud of that, and these U.S. News awards are an incredible honor,” said Carmen Fronczak, Executive Director Friendship Village Chesterfield & Chief Revenue Officer Friendship Village Senior Services.