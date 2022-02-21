Later this month, our next-door neighbor will move out of the house she has called home for nearly 60 years and into a retirement community whose name uses “friendship” as an adjective instead of a noun.
It’s a good place — safe, secure and close to family. But it’s going to be hard remembering that she’s no longer next door. When Tom and I moved into the neighborhood as newlyweds in 1992, she and her husband had lived there for 30 years, raising a family, attending the Presbyterian church down the road, building pillars in the community. Instantly and warmly, they welcomed us with cookies, cake and smiles.
There was no social media stalking. In the 1990s. You got to know your neighbors the old-fashioned way —talking over the fence in the backyard and waving good morning in the front. You borrowed lawn tools and compared notes on landscaping. You asked about the family, then waited for the answer. It’s how neighborhoods became places where “friendship” was an adjective.
For us, that was apparent from the beginning. When my mom died a few years later, my neighbor filled the role of grandmother when our two boys came along, even with grandkids of her own. We’d be home from work maybe 15 minutes and there’d be a phone call informing us she just happened to make extra cookies. She made her own pie crusts. She never let a holiday go by without a Halloween pumpkin, Easter candy or a Christmas present for the boys.
After her husband died in 2000, we looked out for her, too, raking her leaves and clearing the driveway when it snowed. You know you have a good neighbor when you give each other front door keys in the event someone gets locked out. Seems we needed that service more than she did over the years.
Sometime in the next week, we’ll get our key back and return hers, and soon after she’ll lock her front door for the last time. I can’t imagine how difficult it’s going to be to walk through a threshold you’ve known for 60 years for the final time. I only know how hard it will be for us to lose the best neighbor in the world. Did I say she made her own pie crusts?
I’m told the home has been sold to a young couple with two young girls, a family who will be moving in sometime this spring, when everything is new again.
Life is a circle. We are about the same age as our neighbors were when we arrived all those years ago. We’ve built a few pillars, too. And because of my next door neighbor, I’ve had 30 years of learning from the best. I may have to step up my baking game, for sure. I’ll never be able to match those pie crusts, but I do have some decent bakeries on speed dial. There’s no reason “friendship” can’t continue as an adjective.