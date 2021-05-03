The Friends of the Webster Groves Public Library is sponsoring a scavenger hunt in May. Trivia questions and clues will be posted online at https://forms.gle/qfmsQRbLU7mfY8TUA on May 6.
Print copies of the entry form will also be available at the library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster.
Visit places in Webster Groves to find the answers and submit entries online or at the library. The online form allows participants to include photos from their adventures. The deadline for submission is May 20.
Winners will be announced on Saturday, May 22, at an outdoor event at 1 p.m. on the library’s front lawn. Dea Hoover, author of the new book “STL Scavenger,” will talk about her recently published work. A copy of the book will be given out as a prize for an attendance drawing.
Six $25 “Webster Bucks” prizes will be awarded to scavenger hunt participants via a drawing. Participants do not need to be present to win. Photos submitted with online entries will be displayed at the event.