At John Jackson Neighborhood Real Estate, clients are so much more than that.
The company puts it this way: “We treat our clients, both new and old, as our prospective neighbors and friends. They’re the very same people we see in carpool lines, run into at the grocery store and pop in to our office to say hello and we love that.”
For many in Kirkwood, Webster Groves and Glendale, John Jackson Neighborhood Real Estate is the firm that everyone seems to know. The company’s agents work as a tight-knit collaborative team in the neighborhoods they love — the same places many of them grew up and started their own families.
For John Jackson, the company’s founder, this neighborhood specific approach offers in-depth, street-by-street expertise that enables them to buy or sell homes at the best price possible. Add cutting-edge marketing technology and a commitment to old-fashioned service, and it’s nearly impossible to beat in any real estate transaction.
The company believes deeply that relationships are the foundation of its business, and it shows: more than 70 percent of its business comes from referrals from other happy clients, many of whom remain friends long after the sale.
Why does that matter? Because “friends don’t let friends make mistakes when it comes to real estate,” said Jackson.
It’s a philosophy he developed early in his career while working at other big-box real estate companies. For Jackson and his experienced crew, real estate is personal.
“Everyone here knows that buying your home is most likely the biggest financial transactions most people will ever make,” Jackson concluded. “That’s why we take the time to help every client make the right decisions, every time.”
The result?
“We get to work with people we love, doing work we love to do,” Jackson said. “What’s better than that?”
John Jackson Neighborhood Real Estate
www.JJNeighborhood.com • 314-965-HOME (4663)
105 E. Argonne • Kirkwood