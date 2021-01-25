St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.