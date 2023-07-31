When Diana Keen left the United States for grad school in London, her friends gave her a bracelet with a medallion bearing a special message.
On the front was the word “Roots” to remind her where she came from, and that she had people who loved her waiting for her to come home. On the back, the word “Wings” encouraged her to fly high and reach for the stars.
In 2016, Keen was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive type of metastatic breast cancer, for which there is no cure. At just 36 years old with two young daughters, it was devastating news — but Keen did not give up. Five years later, with the help of the same friends who gifted her the bracelet, the group founded the Roots & Wings Charitable Foundation to support others with the same diagnosis.
Roisin Hughes of Kirkwood met Keen at Miami University in Ohio, where they lived in a house with the 15 other women who would also become the founders of Roots & Wings. Hughes now serves as the chairperson and aims to bring the foundation’s message to her hometown.
“On the fifth year after her diagnosis, Diana was trying to figure out a way she could make some good come of her diagnosis,” said Hughes. “She realized a lot of her integrative therapies were really proving to be successful in terms of helping her thrive. We decided to start a foundation to help other women who are facing this challenge.”
Hughes admits there are many breast cancer organizations, but Roots & Wings differs in two ways. The first is that it focuses on those with the particularly grim diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. The second is that the funds raised go directly to metastatic breast cancer patients for what the organization calls “integrative oncology services.”
“There are regular treatments, but Di swears by the fact that changing her diet and working on her mental wellbeing has really helped. That’s something we want to give to other patients, and it’s something insurance won’t cover,” said Hughes. “Our money goes to giving patients complimentary mental health services, counseling, nutrition, acupuncture and meditation.”
Hughes said in combination with routine cancer treatment, focusing on mental and physical health can help patients develop a positive mindset and continue leading fulfilling lives.
“Di has long outlived her diagnosis,” said Hughes. “She’s living proof that there is hope for people facing metastatic breast cancer.”
Though Hughes has since moved back to her hometown of Kirkwood, she and the other founders of Roots & Wings still meet up regularly. Keen, who lives in Chicago, attributes much of her longevity to the bonds she shares with her college friends.
“Those initial days would have been impossible to remain hopeful without our sisterhood,” said Keen. “The showering of love was — and still is — overwhelming. I’ve learned how to receive unconditional support in significant ways that only decades of friendship could provide.”
Move IV MBC
Now in its third year, Roots & Wings will host its annual Move IV MBC virtual event on Sunday, Aug. 6. The event can be completed anywhere and encourages participants to move four miles in any way, whether that’s running, biking, walking or anything else — “Just Bust a Move.”
“It’s about feeling good and moving your body,” said Hughes. “There were a lot of times where Di would come from a rough day of treatment, but every time we left yoga class, she would say she felt so much better. The whole idea of Move IV MBC encompasses Di’s philosophy that you can’t lay in bed and feel sorry for yourself.”
Move IV MBC has so far raised over $200,000 to support integrative therapies for metastatic breast cancer patients at leading cancer centers.
Register for Move IV MBC and learn more about the Roots & Wings Charitable Foundation at rootswingsfoundation.org.