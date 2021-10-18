The Kirkwood Historical Society will host a Halloween event featuring local ghost storyteller Patrick Dorsey on Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 to 8 p.m., on the front porch of Mudd’s Grove, 302 W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood.
Hear about eerie legends and uncanny first-hand accounts of the ghostly and supernatural in neighborhoods — perhaps just like yours — where residents come home to unseen footsteps or resign themselves to objects mysteriously moving, disappearing and reappearing.
Bring along a lawn chair, munch on treats from S’More Shack and listen to stories about a mysterious inhabitant of The Rep in Webster, and of those who share their homes with the ghostly and supernatural.
Dorsey has been a storyteller his whole life. Following a lifelong fascination with the mysterious and the unknown, he began interviewing friends and neighbors in his community to collect the eerie first-hand accounts that became his book, “Haunted Webster Groves.”
The event is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated and will go toward the Kirkwood Historical Society’s efforts to replace the Mudd’s Grove porch, which has fallen into disrepair.