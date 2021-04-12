Today I’d like to talk to you about a sport that worries me. I am referring to golf.
When I was young, I played a lot of golf. And I mean a LOT. My father was the second charter member of a new public course that opened along a country road near my hometown. He paid a $250 joining fee, plus $250 a year for all the golf our family could play.
Dad was not a golfer. But he was friends with the farmer whose son, a young golf pro, built the course on a vacant pasture. I suspect the hilly acreage was not conducive to soybeans.
Sensitive to the sizable investment our dad had made in the membership, my brother and I strove to give him his money’s worth. Jim played several hundred rounds a year. I was slightly less devoted.
Still, my final two summers of high school, I averaged 27 holes a day, six days a week. Between the two of us, we figured it cost our dad less than 30 cents a round.
Golfing alone, I’d shoot the first 18 holes a day in about two hours. Then I’d slowly play nine more with an older friend named Marge who drove a Lincoln Continental and wore dark pantyhose under her shorts. The parish priest would often join us.
“He’s my father,” I would tell anyone who asked. “But she’s not my mother.”
I liked to create intrigue.
During the school year, I played on the boy’s golf team at the same course. I excelled at triple-bogeys. Heads turned when I used my trusty seven wood as a pitching wedge. Not to brag, but I had the lowest average cost-per-round on the team.
My point is, people don’t play golf like they used to. More than 800 courses have closed in the last decade alone. There are many reasons why, but I think I know the main one: golf carts.
I hardly ever used one. But you could tell people liked them. For some, golf cart driving was the best part of their game.
So, I wasn’t surprised when golf carts started to pop up on neighborhood streets. But I did begin to worry about the future of golf. I mean, who needs to take up golf to ride a cart when you can take your kids to school in one?
So here is my advice to the golf industry: Forget the mixed-double scrambles. Consider the tourist golf cart rental business instead. Golf courses would make excellent golf cart driving courses. I mean, they have paths. People have to drive these carts SOMEWHERE.
Plus, the rough and sand traps could be repurposed for golf cart adventure rides. Maybe offer golf cart driver’s ed.
Just make sure to schedule a few Old-Timers days when people can play golf the old-fashioned way. On foot. No carts allowed.