Friedrichs, Elizabeth Christine “Beth,” passed away on Dec. 11, 2021. She was born June 20, 1951, to the late Murry L. Bowlby and Rosemarie “Magi” Lewey (Jack) in St. Louis, Missouri. Beth is survived by her husband, William “Freddy” Friedrichs, of Kirkwood, Missouri; her son, Casey D. Friedrichs; grandsons, Dax and Cade of Kirkwood; her son, Curt W. Friedrichs (Bree); grandsons Cole and Brooks of Hendersonville, Tennessee; and dear brother, William “Bill” Bowlby (Mary) of Coronado, California. She was the dear aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Beth had a memorable career as a Flight Attendant for Ozark Airlines (TWA and AA). She then earned her IT degree from Maryville University, and worked for Maritz, Inc. and Mercy Healthcare.