This Friday is “Steve Wylie Day” in Webster Groves. After nearly 19 years of service to the city, July 17 honors the city manager’s final day before the 63-year-old heads off to retirement.
Never the public face of Webster Groves, Wylie is known for having kept a low profile — working behind-the-scenes to assure the city’s financial stability, improve public facilities and develop plans for the city’s future.
Wylie would probably disapprove of a day set aside in his honor.
“When I came up in the business, it was a little bit different. You let the elected folks cut the ribbon and be in the picture. My joy comes from watching the kids play on the new playground equipment,” Wylie said.
He said the city’s “wonderful staff” was similarly minded.
“No one craved to have their pictures on the front page or on television, we just tried to do the best job we could. It’s an honor to be a public servant and that’s how you carry this out,” Wylie said.
Wylie was hired by the city in October 2001 after an expansive, national search. He and his family — wife Ann Marie, daughters Danielle and Hannah, and newborn son Lucas — relocated to Webster Groves from Safety Harbor, Florida, where Wylie had served as city manager. The move brought him closer to family living in Decatur, Illinois, and to his two favorite baseball teams, the Cardinals and the Cubs.
“The city manager’s job is not flashy, but one that has an enormous impact on the quality of life in a city like ours,” said Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch.
Welch spoke at a July 7 city council meeting in which city staff, council members and former council members spoke in praise of Wylie’ contributions to the city.
“We owe a major ‘thank you’ and debt of gratitude to Steve for leaving us in such fine position,” the mayor continued.
The mayor reported that when Wylie arrived, the city’s cash reserve was only $5 million. The city struggled to balance its budget, adequately pay its employees and was in a poor position to plan for capital improvements.
“Steve’s careful and prudent management of our funds have led to the stability we have today and the adequate reserve fund of close to $11 million,” Welch said. “Thanks to Steve, we are in solid financial condition and can weather through a crisis.”
Staff and council members echoed the mayor in stating that Wylie watched each expenditure as if every dollar came out of his own wallet.
“He spends every dollar like it’s his own. He is a very efficient spender of taxpayer dollars,” said former council member Bud Bellomo.
Bellomo said Webster Groves is among the lowest spending cities per capita in St. Louis County, and its efficiency has become a model by which other municipalities follow.
Highlights of Wylie’s years as city manager include his oversight in planning major renovations to all of the city’s parks. Upgrades were also made to the city service center, a fitness center and meeting rooms were added to the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, and Wylie arrived on the job just as major renovations were underway at city hall.
The mayor said Wylie’s establishment of a five-year capital plan has ensured thoughtful equipment purchases and replacements. Welch said Webster Groves was once known as the “pothole capital of St. Louis,” but thanks to Wylie’s good planning motorists now enjoy smooth roads. She said Webster’s snow removal is the envy of other cities.
Wylie is disappointed that he will not be around for construction of a new firehouse at 1302 S. Elm Ave.
“The finance side has improved over the years, but a lot of physical improvements have also been made over the years to our facilities,” Wylie said. “After 18 and a half years, I feel I’ve laid my hands on a lot of stuff.”
The Wylies own a cabin in the Smoky Mountains of eastern Tennessee, and expect to spend a lot of time there in retirement. But with family in St. Louis, Wylie said he and his wife will keep their Lee Avenue home in Webster Groves.
“Webster Groves has been a wonderful place to work,” Wylie said, speaking before the council last week. Tears swelled as he told how he came from a family of farmers and factory workers. “I never thought I would spend half my career in one spot. I’ve had so much fun.”
Assistant City Manager and Director of Finance Joan Jadali will serve as interim city manager until a new city manager is named.