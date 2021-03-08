Teachers will be eligible for vaccinations against COVID-19 starting March 15. State Rep. Jo Doll, D-Webster Groves, said that’s great, but long overdue news for teachers, parents and students.
Doll, a freshman legislator elected in November, said she gets plenty of constituent feedback on all local and state school issues.
Current local concerns are pandemic-related and focus on in-person learning and the problems that arise with virtual learning and the internet. The state issues taking precedence concern proposals on public money for charter schools, school vouchers and financial resources for public education in a post-pandemic world.
“I think I can bring a unique perspective to these issues as a sitting school board member in the Webster Groves School District,” said Doll. “I think local control is paramount when it comes to making decisions about safely returning to in-person learning. We on the board decided our superintendent was the best person to make the decision as to whether we would be returning to in-person learning.
“The district has done a great job at getting kids back to school at least part-time in a safe way,” Doll added. “Distance learning is never ideal, but I do think most districts have figured out how to make it work and keep students engaged. It is an ongoing challenge to ensure that students are not getting lost or feeling isolated during distance learning.”
Two encouraging signs, according to Doll: First, the CDC has said that COVID transmission is unlikely in schools if precautions are strictly followed. Second, teacher vaccinations are becoming available, and she hopes all teachers will take the necessary steps to get vaccinated.
Doll said it’s important that state leaders and legislators provide an example when it comes to wearing masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated. She said people need to stop and reflect on the fact that 500,000 Americans have died in one year of the pandemic — that is 10 times the number of U.S. fatalities in the years of the Vietnam War.
“In the Capitol building where I work, a majority of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle refuse to wear masks, observe social distancing or comply with any public health guidelines,” lamented Doll. “At the beginning of session, they even voted down a House rule requiring masks on the House floor.
“Regrettably, I think they take their cues from party leadership, namely the governor,” continued Doll. “Gov. Parson is rarely seen in a mask in public, was one of the last governors to issue a stay-at-home order, rolled back restrictions on bars and gatherings faster than most states, and never implemented a statewide mask mandate.”
She added that Parson and his wife also did not publicize their getting vaccinated.
“We need to be leading by example and inspiring confidence in the vaccines,” she said. “And the vaccine rollout has been chaotic at best, with a concerning pattern of vaccination events happening almost exclusively in rural areas and a disproportionate allocation of doses going to rural areas instead of population centers like St. Louis.”
Cooperation Across the Aisle
Despite unhealthy partisanship on pandemic issues, both statewide and nationally, Doll said she does see hopeful signs of Republicans and Democrats working together in Missouri. She cited a bipartisan caucus of freshmen legislators formed to find common ground.
“For all the vitriol and divisiveness in our politics today, there are issues where we can work together,” said Doll. “House Republicans and Democrats worked together to pass a bill to forgive federal unemployment benefit over-payments that the Parson administration wanted to collect. That bill passed out of the House on Monday (March 1), and it will alleviate a $120 million burden shared by almost 50,000 Missouri families.”
Doll also cited other areas of cooperation such as criminal justice reform and police accountability. She said she has had Republican support on two bills that she has been working on. These involve sexual conduct offenses in the course of public duty, and provisions relating to the treatment of pregnant prisoners in county and city jails.
She also has filed a bill which changes the laws regarding the taxation of feminine hygiene products and diapers. That measure also has been introduced by Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold. Doll said she sees bipartisan moves to implement the expansion of Medicaid, which state voters passed over stiff Republican opposition.
“Gov. Parson has included the appropriate funding for expansion in his annual budget proposal, so I hope that it will be moving forward,” said Doll. “I am concerned that Rep. Cody Smith (R-Jasper County) has introduced a bill which proposes a significantly smaller budget and does not provide adequate funding for Medicaid expansion, so we’ll have to see how this plays out in the House.”
The state legislature has a track record of undermining initiatives that have been approved by Missouri voters. Voters have passed measures on gun safety, minimum wage increases and renewable energy that legislators have rolled back in past years. Now, Doll fears lawmakers want to attack the voter initiative process itself.
“We’ve already seen several bills and resolutions introduced by Republicans specifically designed to impede the initiative petition process,” said Doll. “A lot of these resolutions make it much more difficult for petitioners to reach thresholds to actually get their measures on the ballot.
“The House Elections Committee has voted these bills out and I’m opposed to each and every one of them because these are nothing less than efforts to take votes away from the people,” added Doll. “We’ve seen this in the past. It all comes down to Republicans wanting sole control over the ability to create laws, which isn’t the way a democracy works. The people have a right to petition their government, and the people need that voice in their government.”
Dynamic Defense Duo
Doll said she enjoys working with another House member who represents parts of Webster Groves: Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury. She said they have already worked together on providing Webster Groves’ graduating seniors with certificates of recognition and she looks forward to working with Unsicker to defend public education.
Despite a health crisis and business closings in 2020-21, Missouri is expecting a significant influx of revenue for 2022, and it will be up to the General Assembly to allocate those funds where necessary. School districts have incurred many costs related to COVID, including safety equipment, technology needs and distance learning apparatus for students and teachers.
“I will be advocating to send dollars to our public school system so districts can recover from the unexpected costs,” said Doll. “Public schools are one of our state’s primary responsibilities. We need to use the power of the purse to fulfill those responsibilities.”
On other education issues, suburban and urban legislators are taking a dim view of the legislature’s latest push for charter schools, scholarships to send kids to private schools and a school voucher program. Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat from North St. Louis County, recently gave a House floor speech on how all this was designed to hurt public schools, but dressed up as a way to help poor and Black children.
“Rep. Proudie’s floor speech was very moving, and I think she is right that this is an attempt by legislators, from predominantly rural and some suburban areas, to funnel money into private institutions in urban areas,” said Doll. “And notably, rural schools were exempt in the bill under discussion. This legislation is certainly not the way to help students of color and students from low-income families.
“As I detailed on my social media last week, I am opposed to any and all efforts to functionally privatize public education,” added Doll. “Whether through charter school expansion, scholarship funds or school vouchers, these efforts only serve to undermine our public school system. Our efforts should be geared toward ensuring our public school districts have the resources they need to not only safely return to in-person learning, including vaccinating our teachers in an expedited manner, but also to have adequate financial resources beyond the pandemic.”