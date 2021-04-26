Customers of Schnucks Kirkwood, 10233 Manchester Road, can soon expect a new experience when doing their grocery shopping, as a total store remodel is now underway.
Schnucks is updating the building’s exterior and giving the inside of the store a fresh new look. A major theme of the remodel will be “fresh choices.” In addition to a new produce department, customers will also be able to enjoy kombucha on tap, a self-service nut butter section and an expanded “grab ’n go” meal section.
As part of the remodel, Schnucks is also introducing a new food hall concept at the Kirkwood location to include The Shaved Duck, Seoul Taco and The Greek Kitchen. Each restaurant partner will operate a small service counter and share a common seating area.
The newly-remodeled store will also feature an Arch Apparel store-within-a-store concept that will offer customers the clothing retailer’s St. Louis-inspired streetwear.
Additional upgrades include a new natural living department, a refreshed liquor and cold beer area, and modernized fixtures and displays throughout the store. The remodel is expected to be complete by mid-summer.
“We’re proud to serve the Kirkwood community and surrounding areas and are thrilled to bring these great new features to their neighborhood Schnucks,” Schnucks Kirkwood Manager Heidi Johnson said. “We ask for our customers to ‘pardon our dust’ and appreciate their patience as we work to bring them an exciting shopping experience.”
Schnucks has served the Kirkwood community since 1954. The current 60,000-square-foot store opened in 1987, replacing the original store, and employs 95 teammates.