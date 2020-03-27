Kirkwood city government will play the next fiscal year by ear, due to revenue uncertainties introduced by the COVID-19 epidemic and consequent shutdown of business activity, locally and throughout the nation.
The city will impose a freeze on hiring and is “prioritizing or delaying certain spending until the situation normalizes or improves substantially,” Chief Administrative Officer Russell Hawes announced March 19 as the city council approved the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The council voted to approve a budget of $28.6 million for the city’s general fund for the fiscal year, which begins April 1. But all expenditures should be considered subject to revision in light of the city’s uncertain revenue picture, said Hawes and Mayor Tim Griffin.
The shutdown in commercial activity potentially will have a large but still unknown impact on the city’s sales tax revenues, Griffin said after the council meeting.
The meeting likely was the most unusual – at least in its formal structure – in the 37 years since the city council was established under the current city charter, Griffin said.
Due to the new standards set up because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the council meeting was limited to 10 persons. Furthermore, those attending must be well-dispersed, as per the new “social distancing” standard.
Seating on the council dais therefore was limited to four, with the chairs going to Griffin and three members of the council: Wallace Ward, Kara Wurtz and Maggie Duwe. The deputy city clerk sat at a table adjacent to the dais, and Hawes officiated from a table in the audience.
Council Members Nancy Luetzow, Mark Zimmer and Ellen Edman attended the meeting by conference call, as did City Attorney John Hessel.
The rest of the room was occupied only by two newspaper reporters who sat in well-separated chairs especially provided. A police guard roaming the room was the only person conducting business as usual.
The next council meeting, scheduled for April 2, likely will be even more unusual, if it is held at all, Griffin said. The latest standards from St. Louis County and the State of Missouri entirely prohibit gatherings of even 10 persons, meaning a meeting of the council could be held only by conference call or internet connection, or both. If that is done, arrangements will be put in place for public participation, in keeping with the state Sunshine Law, Griffin said.
Council Member Ward declared in an interview after the meeting that he would propose that the city set up a commission or some other form of official body to assist local businesses and citizens affected by the emergency shutdown. The city should provide funding, and also seek outside sources of assistance, Ward said.
Griffin said the city government certainly would do whatever it can to assist citizens and businesses suffering from the shutdown.