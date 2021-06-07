The Webster Groves Aquatic Center is now accepting the “Freestyle Pool Pass,” which has been made possible through a collaboration between the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, the Alliance for Interracial Dignity and the Webster Groves School District.
The aim of the collaboration is to remove barriers to the pool by providing free daily passes for individuals and families — Webster Groves residents and non-residents — experiencing financial hardships. The program does not require people to prove their financial need, but rather takes their word for it. The program is being made possible through private funding from the community.
All families in the Webster Groves School District were advised of this new program via email. Families who are experiencing a financial barrier to accessing the pool will receive — upon request — four passes each for students age pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, and two passes per high school student. Additional passes will be available at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex front desk and at Webster Rock Hill Ministries, as program finances permit.