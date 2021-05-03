Residents still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine can get both first and second doses at The Dome at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza.
While appointments are recommended, walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through June 2. The clinic is operated by FEMA.
The Dome is currently offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, but will switch to the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine for the final two weeks of operation. The Dome is equipped to administer up to 3,000 vaccines per day.
Those who obtained a first Pfizer shot elsewhere can receive their second dose of the vaccine at The Dome.
Free parking is available near The Dome, with shuttles going to and from the lot.
Preregistration is recommended at covidvaccine.mo.gov/find/#navigator or by calling 877-435-8411.