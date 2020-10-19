Despite budgetary concerns due to the coronavirus, Des Peres residents will continue receiving free trash and recycling services from the city.
At its meeting Monday night, Oct. 12, the board of aldermen approved a $3.2 million contract with Waste Connections of Missouri. The contract is for five years with an option for two five-year renewals. The city has used Waste Connections for its trash services since 2005.
Residents will see no changes in collection dates, routes or service levels under the new contract, which starts Jan. 1, 2021. Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said this contract is 12% lower than the previous cost.
“Based on our survey of rates in the region, Des Peres has a highly competitive rate for 2021 of $18.03 per month per household that includes unlimited yard waste, curbside automated solid waste collection and curbside recycling — all paid by the city from general tax revenues with no direct bill to residents for the service,” he said.
Although residents don’t see a bill, the cost per resident each month for trash services in Des Peres is $18.03. In comparison, Glendale residents pay $20.57 per month, Webster Groves residents pay $23.34 and Kirkwood residents pay $27.23.
Harms said there are variables in pricing solid waste services that differ from community to community that make it difficult to compare rates for services. Some of those variables include housing density, service levels and tree density.