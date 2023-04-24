The Freestyle Pool Pass, a program to provide free daily swim passes for those requiring financial assistance, will return for the 2023 swim season.
Thanks to the generosity of the community, 944 pool passes were used at the Webster Groves Aquatic Center last summer, an increase of 56% over last year.
Founded in 2021, the program is a joint effort of the Webster Groves School District, the city of Webster Groves, the Alliance for Interracial Dignity and Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
Freestyle Passes depend on private donations, with fundraising taking place every other year. This is a fundraising year, and organizers are hoping to expand the Freestyle Pass program to include a limited number of scholarships providing free water safety and swim classes to those who have a financial barrier to participating.
The fundraising goal is $8,500 for pool passes, with funds raised above and beyond that to be dedicated to “Gordon Grants” for swim instruction scholarships named for the late Benny Gordon, Jr.
To donate to the Freestyle Swim Pass, checks can be made payable to Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and mailed or dropped off to 111 E. Waymire, Webster Groves, 63119. Checks must include “Freestyle Pass Fund” in the memo line. Donations may also be made at bit.ly/wgfreestyle.
For more information, email freestyleswimpass@gmail.com.