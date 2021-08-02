Support a local theater crew and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation with a free show, running Aug. 6-8 at the Robert G. Reim Theater, 111. S. Geyer Road.
Arch City Kids Theater Troupe presents “Something About This Night,” a live, family-friendly musical event and raffle, with all proceeds benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
The show features 45 St. Louis area actors, ages 10-18, as well as crew members from the area. This year’s show includes selections from “Finding Neverland,” “Sound of Music,” “Bright Star,” “Fun Home,” “We are the Tigers,” “Mean Girls” and more.
Showtimes are:
• Friday, Aug. 6-7 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 7-7 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 8-2 p.m.
Though admission to the show is free and open to the public, funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will be collected via a raffle, flower and goodies sale, and general donations.
Doors open 45 minutes prior to show time so families can enjoy pre-show activities, which will be located in the lobby. For more information, visit www.ArchCityKids.org.