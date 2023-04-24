Blueprint4, a free resource to help families find summer and after-school programs for youth in St. Louis, is partnering with local camp providers to offer free summer camps north of Delmar this year.
The camps will provide children with a safe environment to learn, play and grow over the summer months.
The camps will be held at the following locations:
• Summer Camp at the Delmar DivINe (June 20-July 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Programming includes STEM enrichment, field trips, coding, literacy, and more. Campers from any Zip code are welcome.
• Summer Camp at the Legacy Center in Normandy (June 12-July 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Programming include s STEM, Circus Harmony, Mad Science, and more. Programming is available for middle school students on Saturdays.
Families who are interested in enrolling their children in the summer camps can find the programs listed on Blueprint4 at blueprint4.com or register directly through Unleashing Potential at upstl.org/enrichment-programs. Space is limited. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.