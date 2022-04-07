The Missouri Department of Conservation and the St. Louis Audubon Society will host a free program called “BirdSafeSTL and Lights Out Heartland — Keeping Birds Safe in St. Louis” on Tuesday, April 12, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood, 11715 Cragwold Road. The program will also be live-streamed.
St. Louis sits in one of the major migratory pathways of birds in North America — the Mississippi Flyway. Unfortunately, both the bright lights of urban areas and reflective glass structures are causing a traffic jam in this flyway as birds become confused and disoriented. An estimated 600 million birds in the U.S. die each year from collisions with buildings, and countless thousands are disrupted by the overwhelming glow of lights.
The program will cover information such as how to eliminate sources of unneeded light, how to shield lights to make them more efficient and bird-friendly, and how to employ motion sensors and timers to reduce wasteful light. It will also look at ways to reduce or break up reflections created by windows and reflective structures that birds often fly into.
While this is a free program, advanced registration is required at the following links:
• In-person program: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/43Q
• Virtual presentation: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/43q
For those participating virtually, the program will be conducted through WebEx. Participants will receive an email invitation with the program link 24 hours prior to the event.