A new pool pass program will allow more children to frequent the Webster Groves aquatic center starting this pool season.
Organizers of the “Freestyle Pass” program include the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, the Webster Groves School District and the Alliance for Interracial Dignity. To date, more than $10,000 has been raised from private funding from community members to support the new pool pass program. The passes are for those with financial need, but the program does not require people to prove their financial need, rather it takes their word for it.
“If money is a barrier to enjoying the pool, the passes are for you,” said Alliance for Interracial Dignity member Elyssa Sullivan.
Webster Groves Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Davis added: “The goal of Freestyle Pool Pass is to provide free passes that will be given to children in the community to allow admission into the city of Webster Groves Aquatic Center.”
All families in the Webster Groves School District were advised of this new program via email. Families who are experiencing a financial barrier to accessing the pool will receive — upon request — four passes each for students age pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, and two passes per high school student. Additional passes will be available at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex front desk and at Webster Rock Hill Ministries, as program finances permit.
“As with all new projects, I anticipate some growing pains and likely some policy revisions. Overall though, I think this project should be a successful way for more users to attend the aquatic center and an added revenue boost to the city,” Davis said.
The effort comes on the heels of another recent change to the city’s aquatic center in favor of equity. A few months ago, the Webster Groves City Council voted to remove a sponsorship requirement wherein residents of Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Glendale and Warson Woods — all of whom feed into the Webster Groves School District — were not allowed to use the pool without accompanying a resident of Webster Groves. That is no longer the case.
The Webster Groves Aquatic Center opens for the season on Saturday, May 29. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, Memorial Day and July 4.