Margo and Walter Parks and the Webster Groves Arts Commission will present “Burroak Roots,” an evening of Americana music and dance, at Larson Park on Friday, July 15, from 7 to 10 p.m.
This free concert will feature spirituals, work songs, hymns, hollers, reels, jigs, folk and blues, clogging and Creole fiddling, with music from The Unlawful Assembly, Dennis Stroughmatt et l’Esprit Creole Trio, Lynn O’Brien and guest artists Evie Hemphill, Papa Ray and Dan Rubright.
“Burroak Roots” is a follow-up to last year’s free concert in the same location, “Burroak Baroque,” which drew a crowd of roughly 500 people to Larson Park. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.