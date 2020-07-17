For those voting by mail in the Aug. 4 and Nov. 3 elections, most ballots will need to be notarized. To make voting easier for St. Louis citizens, many public establishments are offering free notary services in the coming weeks.
Below is a list of several locations offering this service. Voters must bring ballots and valid photo IDs.
Blackburn Park, 421 Edgar Road — Saturday, July 18 and Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m. - noon, at the Dogwood Pavilion adjacent to the Edgar Road parking lot. Masks required.
Ivory Crockett Park, 106 Almentor — Saturday, July 18 and Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m. - noon at the pavilion. Masks Required.
Southwest Park, 1155 S. Rock Hill Road — Saturday, July 18 and Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m. - noon at the Pavilion. Masks required.
Grace United Methodist Church, 6199 Waterman Boulevard — Saturday, July 18 and Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Voting will take place in the small parking lot on the east side of the building. Drive-through and walk-up services offered. Masks required and will be provided to those without one.
Franz Park, bordered by Michell Avenue, Prather Avenue, and Glades Avenue in Dogtown – Sunday, July 19, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave. — Sunday, July 19 and Sunday, July 16, noon - 3 p.m. in the parking lot on the east side of the church. Masks required and will be provided to those without one.
St. Louis County Library, Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd. — Monday, July 20 and Monday, July 27, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m; Friday, July 24, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
St. Louis County Library, Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road — Tuesday, July 21 and 28, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tower Grove Farmer’s Market, 4257 Northeast Drive, – Saturday, July 25, 8 a.m. - noon at the teal tent near the circle drive.
St. Louis Public Library, Barr Branch, 1701 S. Jefferson Ave. – Saturday, July 25 Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28, 11 a.m - 5 p.m.; Wednesday, July 29, 1 - 7 p.m.
St. Louis Public Library, Carpenter Branch, 3309 S. Grand Blvd. — Saturday, July 25 Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28, 11 a.m - 5 p.m.; Wednesday, July 29, 1 - 7 p.m.
St. Louis Public Library, Central Library, 1301 Olive Street – Saturday, July 25 Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28, 11 a.m - 5 p.m.; Wednesday, July 29, 1 - 7 p.m.
St. Louis Public Library, Divoll Branch, 4234 N. Grand Ave. – Saturday, July 25 Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28, 11 a.m - 5 p.m.; Wednesday, July 29, 1 - 7 p.m.
Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Boulevard – Sunday, July 26, 10 a.m. - noon and 4-6 p.m. Bring a stamp.
Requests for absentee/mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on July 22, 2020 for the August 4 election. To download a ballot request form, go to www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/ElectionGoVoteMissouri//2020FillableBallotApplication.pdf. The application can be filled out online or printed out and mailed in to the local election board.
Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft has compiled a list of notaries in the St. Louis area who will notarize ballots for free. The list is accessible here.
Details for notary services for the Nov. 3 election will be available closer to the November election.