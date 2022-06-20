Local police departments have partnered with Project Childsafe to distribute free cable-style gun locks and safety instruction brochures. Residents can pick up these locks during business hours at the following locations:
• Des Peres Police Department, 1000 N. Ballas Road
• Kirkwood Police Department, 131 W. Madison Ave.
• Rock Hill Police Department, 827 N. Rock Hill Road
• Shrewsbury Police Department, 4400 Shrewsbury Ave.
• Webster Groves Police Department, 4 E. Lockwood Ave.
• Warson Woods Police Department, 10015 Manchester Road. Call 314-965-1131 to make an appointment or arrange delivery within city limits.