The VA St. Louis Health Care System Jefferson Barracks campus is celebrating 100 years of service to the nation’s heroes on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Veterans and members of the public are invited to the event. A brief ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. will kick off the festivities, beginning with the National Anthem. The event, held at the VA St. Louis Health Care System on the Jefferson Barracks Campus, 1 Jefferson Barracks Drive, runs until 2:30 p.m.
The family-friendly event will feature a muscle car show sponsored by the St. Louis Corvette Club, a visit by Fred Bird, live music, food trucks, a time capsule booth, military reenactors and VA information tables.
Scheduled food trucks include Cluck Oink Moo Sliders, Dynamic Dishes, Super Smokers and The Sweet Side.
Musical performances will include blue grass performer Veronica Mary Agnes, the 566th ANG Band of the Midwest, The Bald Eagles and TSgt. Stephanie Mundwiller, 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard.
The event is free and open to the public.