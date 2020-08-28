The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at several St. Louis County Library locations this fall. Testing will take place in the branch parking lots from 8 a.m. - noon. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting stlcorona.com and selecting “COVID-19 Testing.” A full schedule is available online at www.slcl.org/events.
Testing will be offered at the following local branches:
- Grant's View Branch, 9700 Musick Road — Thursday, Sept. 10
- Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd. — Thursday, Sept. 17 & Thursday, Oct. 22
- Meramec Valley Branch, 1501 San Simeon Way — Tuesday, Sept. 22 & Tuesday, Oct. 27
- Oak Bend Branch, 842 S. Holmes Ave. — Thursday, Oct. 1
- Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. — Tuesday, Oct. 6