Thanks to a grant from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, Webster Groves residents can sign up to receive a free basic compost kit or purchase a larger kit at a reduced rate.
Residents can visit webstergroves.compostersale.com to sign up for a compost bin. All bins must be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale Road.
The city of Webster Groves Public Works Department is encouraging backyard composting so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of improving or maintaining high-quality soil, growing healthy plants, reducing the use of fertilizer and pesticides, improving water quality and protecting the environment.