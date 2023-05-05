Betty’s Books in Webster Groves will be giving away goodies for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6.
Betty’s Books, located at 10 Summit Ave., will give away copies of its Community Zine (Volume 2) filled with one-page comics created by local artists. There will also be special deals, raffles and discounts.
The zine features comics from professional creators alongside those of elementary schoolers, high schoolers and graduate students. The subjects of the one-page comics vary, but the overall theme of the family-friendly issue is “growing pains.”
Zine contributors will be tabling at the store throughout the day to sign zines, their wares and chat with comic book lovers and visitors.
Schedule For The Day
• 10:30 to noon — Costume Power Hour (and a half). Come in cosplay or costume and be entered into a raffle. There will also be face painting and painted tattoos, plus a Polaroid photo station.
• 2 to 4 p.m. — Zine and comic making
• 3 to 5 p.m. — Beer tasting with Wellspent Brewing Company
• 4 to 6 p.m. — Live Music
For additional details, visit bettysbooksstl.com.